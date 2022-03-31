NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wesley E. Bitney, 73, of Norfolk will be held 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Divots Conference Center, RDH Room. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is assisting with arrangements.
Wesley Bitney died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his residence.
1949-2022
Wesley Eugene Bitney, the son of Lyle and Carmen Bitney of Neligh, was born Jan. 11, 1949, in Tilden, He attended Neligh-Oakdale High School, later graduating from Kearney State College with a degree in construction management. Wes spent most of his life in the construction business, building houses, drafting and remodeling dedicated to his craft.
Wes is survived by his sister, Denise Petersen of Lincoln; brother Boyce (Kathy) Bitney of Norfolk; children Kevin and Chris Bitney of Neligh; two grandchildren, Chloe and Gracie Bitney; and two nieces, Tiffanie Thompson and Kendra Lodge.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Carmen Bitney.