Wesley Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley D. Beltz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service also at the funeral home on Friday.

1956-2022

Wesley entered his heavenly home on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk surrounded by family.

Wesley Dean Beltz was born to Raymond and Mary Anne (Wagner) Beltz in Randolph on March 21, 1956. Wesley grew up in Randolph and spent his childhood making memories with his six siblings and the Backer boys.

Wesley graduated from Randolph High School in 1974 and was a standout on the football field along with the other sports he played. After graduation, Wesley attended Doane College, and he played baseball. He graduated from Doane College in 1978 with a degree in communications.

On Nov. 18, 1978, Wesley married Becky Jones in Arlington. To this union Casey Leah, Cole Weaver and Chase Wade were born. Wesley’s children were his pride and joy. He could always be found supporting his sons at their high school football games and wrestling meets, and he also enjoyed watching his daughter’s cheerleading performances.

Wesley loved the great outdoors and took great pride in showing his sons how to hunt and fish. He was proud to have received his black belt in Taekwondo.

During his spare time, Wesley enjoyed capturing God’s beautiful artwork through the lens of his camera. He also spent time volunteering with the Special Olympics. The last couple years of Wesley’s life were tough as he battled mental illness and dementia.

Wesley was able to find some solace at the Liberty Centre in Norfolk. While there, he was able to understand that he wasn’t alone in his battle and made some wonderful friends.

Wesley is survived by his sons, Cole (Kristin) Beltz and Chase (Emilee) Beltz of Omaha; grandchildren Piper Beltz, Shane Beltz, Arlo Beltz and Garrison Woods; siblings Terry Beltz, Randy (Susie) Beltz, Cheryl Wipperling of Norfolk, and Gary Beltz of Woodinville, Wash.; and nieces Liane (Jeff) Brott of San Bernardino, Calif., Mindy (Brian) Evans of Osmond and Shana (Trinity) Halsey of Norfolk.

Wesley was preceded in death by his daughter, Casey Beltz; parents; grandparents; brother Jim; sister Sharon Roberts; brother-in-law John Roberts; sister-in-law Sherry Beltz; and niece Patty Brandenberger.

The family would like to thank Dr. Keegan, the nurses and hospice staff at Faith Regional Health Services for the care and compassion Welsey received during his stay.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. David London died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

STANTON — Service for Stephen M. Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

COLUMBUS — Services for Dan Sanne, 49, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Revs. Patrick Sparling and Chris Ramstad will officiate. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the Theophilus Cemetery in Winside.

OMAHA — Services for Dan Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Heafey, Hoffman, Dvorak, Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is handling local arrangements.

TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate.

WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, Wisner, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Wisner Fire Hall.

PIERCE — Services for LaVern Schulz, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce M. Rossmeier, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.

 Appeara