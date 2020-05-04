COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Weneth Painter

LONG PINE — Private graveside services for Weneth D. “Wen” Painter, 84, Pleasanton, Calif., will be Friday, May 8, at Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine. A celebration of life will be at a date.

He died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pleasanton.

Hoch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to the Mojave Transportation Museum.

Reynold Vering

HOWELLS — Services for Reynold Vering, 79, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with last call delivered by Howells Volunteer Fire Department.

Richard Haase

WEST POINT — Services for Richard W. Haase, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Denis Eusterbrock

WEST POINT — Services for Denis J. Eusterbrock of rural Dodge are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Mark Schmidt

HARTINGTON — Services for Mark F. Schmidt, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Rocky Latorra

NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Rocky Latorra, 78, of Verdel will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. The Rev. Janice Nelson will officiate.

Adelyn Schulz

MADISON — Private family graveside services for Adelyn L. Schulz, 99, were Saturday, May 2, at the Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Donna Goltry officiated. Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lester Demmel

OMAHA — Services for Lester C. Demmel, 88, of Omaha will be Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church in Omaha. Visitation following CDC guidelines will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at the West Center Chapel and Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Internment will be T…

Karen Red Owl

SANTEE — Funeral services for Karen Red Owl, 61, of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Episcopal Cemetery in Santee.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

