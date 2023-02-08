A celebration of life for Wendy S. (Moore) Kuskie, 68, Lakewood, Colo., will be on Sunday, April 23, at her home in Lakewood.
Wendy Kuskie died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, after a 15-month fight with cancer.
1954-2022
Wendy Sue (Moore) Kuskie was born on Nov. 20, 1954, grew up in Norfolk and studied nursing at Metropolitan State University and later went in to sell medical supplies to hospitals.
She is survived by her spouse, Dennis Kuskie; sister Cheryl Widhalm; son Brian Compton; daughter-in-law Britney Compton; and two grandchildren, Landon and Grayson Compton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward Moore and Eleanor Moore.