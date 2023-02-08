 Skip to main content
Wendy Kuskie

A celebration of life for Wendy S. (Moore) Kuskie, 68, Lakewood, Colo., will be on Sunday, April 23, at her home in Lakewood.

Wendy Kuskie died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, after a 15-month fight with cancer.

1954-2022

Wendy Sue (Moore) Kuskie was born on Nov. 20, 1954, grew up in Norfolk and studied nursing at Metropolitan State University and later went in to sell medical supplies to hospitals.

She is survived by her spouse, Dennis Kuskie; sister Cheryl Widhalm; son Brian Compton; daughter-in-law Britney Compton; and two grandchildren, Landon and Grayson Compton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward Moore and Eleanor Moore.

Dalton Alder

Dalton Alder

O’NEILL — Services for Dalton Alder, 17, of Emmet will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Richard Trenhaile

Richard Trenhaile

BLOOMFIELD — Richard Trenhaile, 89 Bloomfield, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services will be held at a later date.

Brian Nelson

Brian Nelson

WAYNE — Graveside services for Brian N. Nelson, 67, of Lincoln, formerly of Carroll, will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of arrangements.

Genevieve Nachtman

Genevieve Nachtman

ATKINSON — Services for Genevieve M. Nachtman, 90, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Atkinson, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Steven Longchamps

Steven Longchamps

NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, in Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Abraham Montalvo will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Rick Koehler

Rick Koehler

OSMOND — Services for Rick Koehler, 63, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.

Robert Hansen Sr.

Robert Hansen Sr.

SPENCER — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Robert Hansen Sr. died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Lagreta Jensby

Lagreta Jensby

WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Fred Gray

Fred Gray

NORFOLK — Services for Fred Gray, 93, of Norfolk will be held at a later date with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

