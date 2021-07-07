Services for Wendy Hammer, 46, Russellville, Ky., were held June 13 at Price Funeral Home in Lewisburg, Ky. Burial was in Stuart’s Chapel Cemetery in Lewisburg.
She died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home in Russellville.
1975-2021
Wendy Leagh Hammer was born Tuesday, June 3, 1975, in Bowling Green, Ky., the daughter of Steve Gower and Wanda Jessup Gower, who survive her. She was the spouse of Steve Hammer who also survives her.
She was a billing coordinator for Lifepoint Health Systems and was a member of Stuart’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served as a youth leader and song leader. She was very active in Relay for Life, loved to travel, and, above all, loved to spend time with her family.
In addition to her spouse and parents, Wendy is survived by her daughters, Jayden and Rylee of Russellville; her sister, Stephanie (Ron) Hoop of West Have, Utah; her grandmother, Georgia Belle Jessup of Russellville; her parents-in- law, Ken and Glenda Horst of Pierce; brothers and sisters-in-law Mike and Michelle Hammer of Plainview, Kelly and Deon Horn of Norfolk, Todd and Shelly Anderson of Stanton, Mike and Sonja White of Pierce and Paul and Adana Horst of Overland Park, Kan.