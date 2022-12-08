Wendi Kath

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wendi A. Garden Kath, 73, Shelton, Conn., formerly of Norfolk, will be held in Norfolk at a later date.
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., in Ansonia, Conn., is in care of arrangements.
1949-2022
Wendi An Garden Kath died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Dec. 2, 2022. Born in Norfolk on May 7, 1949, she was the daughter of Wendell and Shirley Williams Garden.
Wendi was raised in Norfolk and was a 1967 graduate of Norfolk High School. She briefly attended Kearney State College until marrying her late former spouse, Bob Kath.
After raising her children, she worked as a job coach for people with mental and physical challenges until the time of her retirement in 2017.
Wendi lived life through simple pleasures. Chatting with friends and loved ones, social media, spoiling her grandkids, cooking a great meal, gardening and playing phone games. She was a passionate cook and baker, meal planner and list maker. Leaving behind personalized recipe books for her children gave her such joy.
Being known as Nana made her life complete. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her five children: Carmen Kath of North Bergen, N.J., Robin (Kevin) Kerr of Ansonia, Conn., Brian (Rosanne) Kath of Willmar, Minn., Kelli (Angie) Bowersock of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Kylie (Thiago) Scavacini of Shelton, Conn.; grandchildren Justin Cooper, Gracen, Nolan and Landon Kerr, Alexa, Brenden, Heidi and Preston Kath, Ethan, Owen and Lawson Scavacini; great-grandchildren Sylvia and Vyolet Cooper; brothers Jim (Randa) Garden of Norfolk, John (Natalie) Garden of Norfolk and Joe (Gina) Garden of Kearney; a special aunt, Janet Bridge of Norfolk; as well as several special nieces, nephews, cousins and furbaby grandchildren.
