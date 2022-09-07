BAZILE MILLS — Services for Sylvia Hrbek, 99, Creighton, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Sylvia Hrbek died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1923-2022
Sylvia was born on March 25, 1923, in Pischelville to John and Anna Mlady. She was the youngest of 10 children. Sylvia attended School District 7 in Pischelville.
Sylvia married Arthur Hrbek Sr. on March 4, 1942. They farmed their entire life living in Holt County. In 1967, they moved to Knox County.
Sylvia enjoyed working with cattle. She also had a passion for cooking, gardening and canning.
Art and Sylvia had two children, Arthur Jr. and David.
In 1992, Art and Sylvia moved to Creighton and enjoyed retirement in the new home they built. They loved taking trips together. Art Sr. passed away Aug. 8, 2000.
Sylvia belonged to Christ Lutheran Church, where she taught Bible school for many years. She loved to play cards. Her specialty was making kolaches and lemon meringue pies which she would bake and share with neighbors and friends. She was a dedicated member of the Creighton Senior Citizen Center and looked forward to their activities.
Sylvia is survived by her son, David Hrbek and his spouse, Loretta of Ord; grandchildren Doug (Ann) Hrbek of West Point, Brenda Hrbek of Hungary, Kayla (Gary) Hinrichs of Ord, Stephanie (Chris) Mandel of West Point, Christina (Ryan) Klimek of Burwell and Jason (Christina) Hrbek of Rapid City, S.D.; 11 great-grandchildren; and five step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Arthur Hrbek Sr.; a son, Arthur Hrbek Jr.; her parents, John and Anna Mlady; and her brothers and sisters, Bill Mlady, Lillian Miller, Della Hrbek, Ernest Mlady, George Mlady, Otto Mlady, Ben Mlady, and two that passed away at birth.