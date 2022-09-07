 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylvia Hrbek

Sylvia Hrbek

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Sylvia Hrbek, 99, Creighton, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Sylvia Hrbek died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1923-2022

Sylvia was born on March 25, 1923, in Pischelville to John and Anna Mlady. She was the youngest of 10 children. Sylvia attended School District 7 in Pischelville.

Sylvia married Arthur Hrbek Sr. on March 4, 1942. They farmed their entire life living in Holt County. In 1967, they moved to Knox County.

Sylvia enjoyed working with cattle. She also had a passion for cooking, gardening and canning.

Art and Sylvia had two children, Arthur Jr. and David.

In 1992, Art and Sylvia moved to Creighton and enjoyed retirement in the new home they built. They loved taking trips together. Art Sr. passed away Aug. 8, 2000.

Sylvia belonged to Christ Lutheran Church, where she taught Bible school for many years. She loved to play cards. Her specialty was making kolaches and lemon meringue pies which she would bake and share with neighbors and friends. She was a dedicated member of the Creighton Senior Citizen Center and looked forward to their activities.

Sylvia is survived by her son, David Hrbek and his spouse, Loretta of Ord; grandchildren Doug (Ann) Hrbek of West Point, Brenda Hrbek of Hungary, Kayla (Gary) Hinrichs of Ord, Stephanie (Chris) Mandel of West Point, Christina (Ryan) Klimek of Burwell and Jason (Christina) Hrbek of Rapid City, S.D.; 11 great-grandchildren; and five step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Arthur Hrbek Sr.; a son, Arthur Hrbek Jr.; her parents, John and Anna Mlady; and her brothers and sisters, Bill Mlady, Lillian Miller, Della Hrbek, Ernest Mlady, George Mlady, Otto Mlady, Ben Mlady, and two that passed away at birth.

Tags

In other news

Lance Hobelman

Lance Hobelman

LINCOLN — Services for Lance L. Hobelman, 75, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Miller-Long Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3606, located at 3340 W. A St., in Lincoln.

Robert Jones

Robert Jones

WAYNE — Memorial services for Robert A. “Bob” Jones, 82, rural Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Masonic rites will be conducted.

Julia Wershing

Julia Wershing

MADISON — Services for Julia M. Wershing, 89, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Julia Wershing died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Arbor Care Center-Countryside in Madison.

Larry Jones

Larry Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Robert Vogtman

Robert Vogtman

OMAHA — Graveside services for Robert W. Vogtman, 62, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Betty Canning

Betty Canning

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Betty J. “Bea” Canning, 67, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Dean Sternberg

Dean Sternberg

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Andrew Sternberg, 10-month-old son of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Madeline Lindemann

Madeline Lindemann

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Tennessee, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Madeline Lindemann died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Hospital in Collerville, Tenn.

David Linnaus

David Linnaus

ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara