HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Tennessee, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Madeline Lindemann died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Hospital in Collerville, Tenn.
In other news
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Andrew Sternberg, 10-month-old son of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
LINCOLN — Services for Lance L. Hobelman, 75, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Miller-Long Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3606, located at 3340 W. A St., in Lincoln.
ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Betty J. “Bea” Canning, 67, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Tennessee, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Madeline Lindemann died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Hospital in Collerville, Tenn.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Robert A. “Bob” Jones, 82, rural Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Masonic rites will be conducted.
FREMONT — A private service for Chad M. Cutts, 51, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Doe’s Place, 148 N. Main St., in Fremont.
PIERCE — Services for Joyce L. Stark, 68, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.