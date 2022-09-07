 Skip to main content
Larry Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Friday.

Larry Jones died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.

1952-2022

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.

Larry was born in Tilden on Feb. 10, 1952, to Leon and Norma Jones. He was a graduate of Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Kearney State College. Larry did graduate work at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Wayne State College and the University of South Dakota.

He married Brenda G. Lang on Aug. 26, 1972. The couple lived in Madison the majority of their 50-year marriage, where they raised their two boys, Eric and Travis.

He began his teaching career in 1977 as the director of vocal and instrumental music at Pope John XXIII High School in Elgin. From 1980 to 1995, he served as the director of instrumental music at Madison Public Schools.

Larry owned and operated Midwest Music Center, a music retail store in downtown Norfolk from 1995 to 2008. In 2008, he returned to teaching instrumental music at Wisner-Pilger Public Schools until his retirement in 2015. Throughout his professional career and retirement, he served as an adjudicator and clinician for school music contests.

Larry’s passion for music inspired hundreds of students over the years. He had a gift for growing school music programs that became a pride of the school district and the community. He cherished the fellowship of other music educators.

Larry was active in Music Educators National Conference, Nebraska Music Educators Association, National Association for Music Education, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association and Northeast Nebraska State Bandmasters Association.

In his free time, Larry enjoyed nothing more than a still evening on the water with his fishing buddy, Rob, rooting for Husker sports teams and watching black and white Westerns on “Saddle Up Saturday.” He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Jones, and father-in-law, George Lang.

Larry will be lovingly remembered by his spouse, Brenda Jones; children Eric Jones (Gretchen) and Travis Jones (Jeanine); grandchildren Harper Jones, Dominick Harris, Rhyenne Jones and Tyrus Jones; mother Norma Jones; mother-in-law Orma Lang; siblings Cheryl Kaczor (Gary), Gary Jones, Glenda Sonnenfelt (Steve), Karen Furstenau (Randy) and Gale Jones; along with many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorials to establish a scholarship.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

