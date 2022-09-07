LINCOLN — Services for Lance L. Hobelman, 75, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Miller-Long Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3606, located at 3340 W. A St., in Lincoln.
Lance Hobelman died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home.
1946-2022
He was born Dec. 25, 1946, at the home of his parents, Walter and Betty Hobelman of Wymore. He married Charlene Miller, daughter of John and Marguerite of Ewing, on May 5, 1973.
He is survived by his children, Rudolph (Bonnie) Hobelman, Edmund Hobelman and Margaret (Jason) Burkholder; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Bill (Nancy), Wayne and David (Kathy); and a sister, Joy (Don) Longwell.
Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers in care of the VFW.
Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.