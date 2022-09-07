 Skip to main content
Julia Wershing

MADISON — Services for Julia M. Wershing, 89, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Julia Wershing died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Arbor Care Center-Countryside in Madison.

Dean Sternberg

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Andrew Sternberg, 10-month-old son of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Larry Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Lance Hobelman

LINCOLN — Services for Lance L. Hobelman, 75, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Miller-Long Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3606, located at 3340 W. A St., in Lincoln.

David Linnaus

ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Betty Canning

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Betty J. “Bea” Canning, 67, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Madeline Lindemann

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Tennessee, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Madeline Lindemann died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Hospital in Collerville, Tenn.

Robert Jones

WAYNE — Memorial services for Robert A. “Bob” Jones, 82, rural Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Masonic rites will be conducted.

Chad Cutts

FREMONT — A private service for Chad M. Cutts, 51, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Doe’s Place, 148 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Joyce Stark

PIERCE — Services for Joyce L. Stark, 68, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

