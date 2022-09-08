 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone and Madison.

* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Joyce Stark

Joyce Stark

PIERCE — Services for Joyce L. Stark, 68, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1954-2022

She was called to her heavenly home at her Earthly home in Pierce on Friday Sept. 2, 2022, with her family at her side.

Joyce Lorraine Stark, daughter of Alvin and Dorothy (Kotrous) Zila, was born on May 21, 1954, at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She grew up on a farm south of Verdigre. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre.

She graduated from Verdigre High School in 1972. After graduation, she moved to Pierce.

On May 5, 1973, she married Raymond “Ray” Stark at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Joyce and Ray were blessed with three sons, Jeffrey, Justin and Joshua. After the kids were in school, Joyce worked at the Pierce Bakery and Pierce Manor for a short time. She then worked at Pierce Public Schools as a cook and baker for 16 years in the food department until health issues forced her to retire in September 2009. She lived with interstitial lung disease in her later years.

Joyce lived for her kids and grandkids and attended as many of their activities as she was able to. She enjoyed watching her gameshows on TV, especially The Price Is Right, and watching her favorite sports teams. Her collection of bird feeders that she watched out the window was very special to her and required every means of keeping the squirrels away.

Joyce loved to cook, watch the birds, grow her flowers, go camping, fishing and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.

Joyce is survived by her spouse, Ray Stark of Pierce; sons Jeff Stark of Norfolk, Justin (Dana) Stark and their children Gideon, Lawson and Emmett of Syracuse, and Josh (Darcy) Stark and their children, Imogen, Kayd, Maddox and Preston of Lincoln; sisters Judy (Richard) Cash of Niobrara and Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Dorothy; brothers-in-law Randy Stark and Edwin Pavlik; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harold and Wilma Stark; niece Kay Lynn Cash.

Music will be by organist Celine Fehringer and St. Joseph’s Choir. Pallbearers will be Gideon Stark, Lawson Stark, Preston Nicholls, Maddox Nicholls, Jordan Uehling and Roman Schock. Honorary pallbearers will be Emmett Stark, Kayd Stark and Imogen Stark.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Joyce Stark

Joyce Stark

PIERCE — Services for Joyce L. Stark, 68, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Larry Jones

Larry Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Lance Hobelman

Lance Hobelman

LINCOLN — Services for Lance L. Hobelman, 75, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Miller-Long Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3606, located at 3340 W. A St., in Lincoln.

Joyce Stark

Joyce Stark

PIERCE — Services for Joyce L. Stark, 68, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Robert Vogtman

Robert Vogtman

OMAHA — Graveside services for Robert W. Vogtman, 62, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Chad Cutts

Chad Cutts

FREMONT — A private service for Chad M. Cutts, 51, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Doe’s Place, 148 N. Main St., in Fremont.

David Linnaus

David Linnaus

ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Dean Sternberg

Dean Sternberg

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Andrew Sternberg, 10-month-old son of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Julia Wershing

Julia Wershing

MADISON — Services for Julia M. Wershing, 89, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Julia Wershing died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Arbor Care Center-Countryside in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara