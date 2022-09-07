Joyce Stark

PIERCE — Services for Joyce L. Stark, 68, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1954-2022
She was called to her heavenly home at her Earthly home in Pierce on Friday Sept. 2, 2022, with her family at her side.
Joyce Lorraine Stark, daughter of Alvin and Dorothy (Kotrous) Zila, was born on May 21, 1954, at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She grew up on a farm south of Verdigre. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre.
She graduated from Verdigre High School in 1972. After graduation, she moved to Pierce.
On May 5, 1973, she married Raymond “Ray” Stark at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Joyce and Ray were blessed with three sons, Jeffrey, Justin and Joshua. After the kids were in school, Joyce worked at the Pierce Bakery and Pierce Manor for a short time. She then worked at Pierce Public Schools as a cook and baker for 16 years in the food department until health issues forced her to retire in September 2009. She lived with interstitial lung disease in her later years.
Joyce lived for her kids and grandkids and attended as many of their activities as she was able to. She enjoyed watching her gameshows on TV, especially The Price Is Right, and watching her favorite sports teams. Her collection of bird feeders that she watched out the window was very special to her and required every means of keeping the squirrels away.
Joyce loved to cook, watch the birds, grow her flowers, go camping, fishing and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.
Joyce is survived by her spouse, Ray Stark of Pierce; sons Jeff Stark of Norfolk, Justin (Dana) Stark and their children Gideon, Lawson and Emmett of Syracuse, and Josh (Darcy) Stark and their children, Imogen, Kayd, Maddox and Preston of Lincoln; sisters Judy (Richard) Cash of Niobrara and Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Dorothy; brothers-in-law Randy Stark and Edwin Pavlik; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harold and Wilma Stark; niece Kay Lynn Cash.
Music will be by organist Celine Fehringer and St. Joseph’s Choir. Pallbearers will be Gideon Stark, Lawson Stark, Preston Nicholls, Maddox Nicholls, Jordan Uehling and Roman Schock. Honorary pallbearers will be Emmett Stark, Kayd Stark and Imogen Stark.
