Duane Erickson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Duane Erickson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

He died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

———

Roy Duane Erickson, son of Roy and Vivian (Carlson) Erickson, was born Oct. 2, 1930, at Wausa. He attended Wausa country school until the eighth grade.

Duane served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War, where he was stationed.

On June 1, 1954, Duane was united in marriage to Glynus Y. Beaudette at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They were the parents of three children: Patricia, Teresa and Alan. Duane and Glynus just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June.

Duane farmed and worked around Wausa and Bloomfield. He was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa.

Duane enjoyed carpentry, fishing, sports and his lawn work. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan.

Duane is survived by his spouse, Glynus of Bloomfield; his children, Patricia (Todd) Taylor of Seabeck, Wash., Teresa (John) Kauth of Bloomfield and Alan (Marcia) Erickson of Bloomfield; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his siblings, Lowell Erickson, Betty Fink and Yvonne Carlson, all of Wausa, Glenda Bryant of Harvard, Anita Lambie of Lincoln and Janet Chapman of Vermillion, S.D.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don Erickson; a sister, Lorelei Belt; and his brothers-in-law, Larry Lambie, Jere Chapman, Leroy Benson and Olin Belt.

Tags

In other news

Richard Tegeler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard F. “Dick” Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Lund will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors conducted by…

Charles Reikofski

STANTON — Services for Charles A. Reikofski, 76, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Elaine Schwarting

Elaine Schwarting

PIERCE — Services for Elaine M. Schwarting, 88, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Florence Sohl

Florence Sohl

NORFOLK — Services for Florence R. Sohl, 92, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore and John Grimes will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gertrude Bartak

Gertrude Bartak

CREIGHTON — Services for Gertrude Bartak, 101, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Lowell Berge

Memorial services for Lowell Berge, 87, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at First Congregational Church, 1980 Hamilton Ave., in San Jose, California. 

Duane Erickson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Duane Erickson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.

Clarence Zurcher

Clarence Zurcher

Services for Clarence L. “CL” Zurcher, 86, Rapid City, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Bethlethem Lutheran Church in Rapid City. The Rev. Josh Jones will officiate.

Wilfred Hasenkamp

Wilfred Hasenkamp

PILGER — Services for Wilfred Hasenkamp, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in Pilger City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Stanton/Pilger Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 36…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-