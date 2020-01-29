WAUSA — Memorial services for Duane Erickson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Roy Duane Erickson, son of Roy and Vivian (Carlson) Erickson, was born Oct. 2, 1930, at Wausa. He attended Wausa country school until the eighth grade.
Duane served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War, where he was stationed.
On June 1, 1954, Duane was united in marriage to Glynus Y. Beaudette at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They were the parents of three children: Patricia, Teresa and Alan. Duane and Glynus just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June.
Duane farmed and worked around Wausa and Bloomfield. He was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa.
Duane enjoyed carpentry, fishing, sports and his lawn work. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan.
Duane is survived by his spouse, Glynus of Bloomfield; his children, Patricia (Todd) Taylor of Seabeck, Wash., Teresa (John) Kauth of Bloomfield and Alan (Marcia) Erickson of Bloomfield; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his siblings, Lowell Erickson, Betty Fink and Yvonne Carlson, all of Wausa, Glenda Bryant of Harvard, Anita Lambie of Lincoln and Janet Chapman of Vermillion, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don Erickson; a sister, Lorelei Belt; and his brothers-in-law, Larry Lambie, Jere Chapman, Leroy Benson and Olin Belt.