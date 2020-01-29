Charles Reikofski

STANTON — Services for Charles A. Reikofski, 76, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard F. “Dick” Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Lund will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors conducted by…
PIERCE — Services for Elaine M. Schwarting, 88, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Florence R. Sohl, 92, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore and John Grimes will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gertrude Bartak, 101, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Memorial services for Lowell Berge, 87, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at First Congregational Church, 1980 Hamilton Ave., in San Jose, California.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Duane Erickson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.
Services for Clarence L. “CL” Zurcher, 86, Rapid City, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Bethlethem Lutheran Church in Rapid City. The Rev. Josh Jones will officiate.
PILGER — Services for Wilfred Hasenkamp, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in Pilger City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Stanton/Pilger Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 36…
