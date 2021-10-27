You have permission to edit this article.
Wayne West

NORFOLK — Services for Wayne L. West, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service time on Friday.

Wayne West died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Waymond Hanzlik died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

NORFOLK — Services for Diane K. Mouchka, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kunz will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

NIOBRARA — Services for JoAnn Knori, 84, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. JoAnn Knori died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

HOWELLS — Service for Ardith J. Svitak, 63, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Bill Schlautmann will officiate. Burial will be in St. Henry’s Cemetery in rural Howells.

NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Gregory Schmidt died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NELIGH — Memorial services for Vicky L. Paul, 62, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Royal Cemetery.

Memorial services for Chad E. Gettman, 49, Midlothian, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

