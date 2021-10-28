NORFOLK — Services for Wayne L. West, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service time on Friday.
Wayne West died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1945-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Born Nov. 19, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, Wayne was the son of Woodrow and Louise (Stoffer) West. He attended Stanton Public Schools to the 10th grade.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 16, 1963, to Jan. 14, 1966. He was at Fort Sill, Okla., and then was stationed in Saigon as he served in Vietnam.
He married Judy Backhaus on Nov. 26, 1966, at St Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. They lived in Pierce and Wayne, and he worked at Vulcraft Steel for 19 years. He then went to work for the City of Norfolk Parks Department from 1996 to 2011 when he retired.
Wayne enjoyed watching westerns on TV, especially Gunsmoke. He was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Nebraska Husker fan and enjoyed watching them play.
Survivors include his spouse of nearly 55 years, Judy West of Norfolk; children Brian West of Pierce, Tracy (Jerid) Starkel of Pierce, Jason (Jill) West of Norfolk and Shawn (Melissa) West of Battle Creek; grandchildren: Devin, Kyle and Mason West, Reid (Charlize) West, Abby (Collin) Freeman, Brady (Jordan) Starkel, Alison and Annika West, Maverick and Maci Planer, Brock and Braxton West, Brodie Korth; a great-grandchild, Athena West; a brother, Leonard (Judy) West of Stanton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Louise West; stepfather Harold Longnecker; daughter Wendy West; grandson Briggs West; and a brother, Raymond West.
Music will be recorded hymns “Fools Rush In,” “Amazing Grace,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx.
Casketbearers will be Devin West, Kyle West, Reid West, Brock West, Mason West and Brady Starkel. Honorary casketbearers will be Alison West, Annika West, Maverick Planer, Maci Planer, Brodie Korth, Braxton West, Abby (Collin) Freeman, Jordan Starkel, Charlize West and Athena West.
