Wayne Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Wayne Mackeprang, 48, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Wayne Mackeprang died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in rural Bloomfield.

Leo Hegr

MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763 …

Jacqueline Carstens

MADISON — Memorial services for Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Carstens, 72, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Jean Yates

HARTINGTON — Services for Jean Yates of Hartington will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Betty Ketelsen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Ketelsen, 85, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Wanda Kreitman

Wanda Arlene Wedekind Kreitman passed from this life into eternal life on May 10, 2022. She died at the age of 99 years in her own home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Roma Martin

ST. EDWARD — Services for Roma J. Martin, 88, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Mick Goc will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Kenneth Lee

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Amer…

Leo Hegr

MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Leo Hegr died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Tara Lantz

OAKLAND — Private graveside services for Tara Lantz, 38, Beemer, will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in rural Oakland. A celebration of life will be 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Wisner City Auditorium.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

