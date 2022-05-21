 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Wayne Mackeprang

Wayne Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Wayne Mackeprang, 48, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at the church.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1973-2022

Wayne died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, on the farm, doing what he loved.

Wayne Allen Mackeprang was born on May 31, 1973, to Dean and Doris Mackeprang. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1991 and attended college. After college, he returned to the family farm and worked alongside his dad, uncles and brothers. Wayne was a lifelong member of First Trinity Lutheran Church.

Wayne married the love of his life, Kristel, on May 25, 2019, and became a father of two children, Keldon and Kysa. Wayne was a dedicated family man and could often be found cruising the countryside with them. He had such pride in his kids, nieces and nephews, attending their activities, tutoring them in school and working with them on the farm.

Wayne loved sports of all kinds. He loved playing baseball, softball and bowling. He always knew every statistic and score of every game and loved to share all the play by plays. Wayne’s love for sports continued into his coaching of Legion baseball for 20 years, and recently, he started coaching his daughter’s softball team.

Wayne took great pride in contributing to the Mackeprang farm legacy and working alongside his Dad, brothers, uncles, nephews and nieces. Even though he loved the land, cattle were where his heart was. Just like sports, he could recite every number and lineage in the herd. Most recently, Wayne took on the venture of American Wagyu and started Machan Wagyu.

During his short time here, he touched so many lives and will be missed by all.

Wayne is survived by his love, Kristel; children Keldon and Kysa; mother Doris of Bloomfield; in-laws Steve and Darla of Norfolk; siblings Kevin of Bloomfield, Kathleen (James) of Sioux Falls, S.D., Curtis (Christy) of Bloomfield and Anthony (Kristy) of Bloomfield; brother-in-law Anthony (Leah) of Norfolk; sister-in-law Kandace (Ben) of Pierce; nieces and nephews Tyler (Karley), Alexis, McGwire (Delaney), Mitchell, Mason, Lily, Elise, Andie, Wesley, Willow, Autumn, Ashton and Colton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean; grandparents Rudolf and Katherine and Herbert and Ella; cousin Roby; and aunts and uncles.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

