Wayne Long

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wayne “Doug” Long, 74, Norfolk, will begin at 1 p.m. July 11, at the Elk Lodge in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
He died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2021
Wayne “Doug” Long, son of Wayne C. and Blanche G. (Selders) Long, was born April 6, 1947, in Norfolk. He attended Norfolk High School in Norfolk.
Doug was married to Betty Henderson in Yankton.
Doug was a member of the VFW in Norfolk. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in October 1967 and served until January 1970. He served in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded by an exploding mine.
Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and was known to indulge in a few alcoholic beverages.
Doug is survived by his spouse, Betty; his sons, Michael and Joseph; a daughter, Jessica; a sister, Cindy Halsey; his brothers, Larry and Dennis of Norfolk and Bill and his spouse, Diane of Wayne; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Randy; a sister, Sherri; and three daughters, Susie, Michelle and Jennifer.