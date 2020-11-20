Wayne Gansebom

OSMOND — Private services for Wayne A. Gansebom, 56, Osmond, were held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp officiated. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
He died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview was in charge of the arrangements.
1964-2020
Wayne was born Oct. 10, 1964, at Osmond, the son of Vernon and Donna Gansebom. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. He graduated from Plainview Public High School in 1983.
For many years, Wayne lived in Norfolk and attended Northstar workshop. He was involved with Boy Scouts Troop 124 in Norfolk and earned his Honorary Eagle Scout rank. This was one of his proudest moments.
He loved bowling and participated in Special Olympics bowling for many years. He also loved music, dancing and eating at his favorite hangouts in Osmond, Norfolk and The Hilltop. He loved to joke and laugh and never knew a stranger.
Survivors include his brother, Dan (Deanna) Gansebom of Osmond; sisters Diane (Randy) Lamprecht of Hornick, Iowa, and Carole (Dennis) Kirby of David City; his aunt, Deloris Wurdinger of Stanton; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Donna Gansebom of Osmond.