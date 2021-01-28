BEEMER — Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, Beemer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services, all at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Masks are strongly recommended at the visitation and funeral.
He died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.
The funeral mass will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
Wayne Joseph Emanuel was born March 11, 1946, to Eugene and Elsie (Vacha) Emanuel in West Point. He attended school in Dodge and graduated from Dodge High School in 1964. Wayne went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha. While in Omaha, he worked as an orderly.
On April 20, 1968, he was united in marriage to Marihelena Hetherington at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Omaha. The couple lived on a farm near Webster before moving to Beemer. Wayne drove truck, worked at IBP and Stan Ortmeier Co. before establishing Emanuel Building. He hand-built kitchen cabinets, made furniture and the altar for Holy Cross Catholic Church. Wayne also worked for Nutrien Ag in Beemer.
Wayne was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, had served on the Beemer Rescue Squad as an E.M.T. and belonged to Indian Trails Country Club. He loved to fish and hunt with his family.
After he retired, he spent most of his time golfing and creating new meals for Maria to try.
Wayne loved to tell stories to his grandchildren and let his laugh roar.
Survivors include his children and their families, Janae Emanuel of Raleigh, N.C., and daughter Desirae (Larry) Harper; Tamara Metzger of Emerson and family Mariah Miller (children Logan and Koda, Nicholas Metzger and Jaytin Metzger); Shawn and Mark Wellman of Lincoln and family Dillon Kuhn (children Kelly, Wayne, Dexter and Katlynn) Andrew Kuhn (son Quinton) and Stephen Casebolt (daughter Hadessa); and Dax and Kathy Emanuel of Ozawkie, Kan., and children Laiken and Paisley Emanuel; siblings Elizabeth and Tony Wiese of Dodge, Dorothy Showers of Lincoln, Mary and Dean Von Seggern of Scribner, Joseph and Bonita Emanuel of Hartington, Sandra and Leo Blaha of Dodge, Eugene and Kim Emanuel of Minneapolis, Minn., Kevin and Kate Emanuel of Osceola, Chad and Cheryl Emanuel of Des Moines, Iowa, Denise and Glen Temple of LeMars, Iowa, and Roch and Diane Emanuel of North Bend. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Elsie Emanuel; and his spouse, Maria Emanuel.
A meal at the Beemer American Legion Hall will follow the burial.