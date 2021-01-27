BEEMER — Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, Beemer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services, all at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Masks are strongly recommended at the visitation and funeral.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.
He died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at his home.