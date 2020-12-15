NORFOLK — Services for A. Wayne Conley, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
1930-2020
He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home.
Arthur Wayne Conley was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Hoagland, to Sam and Florence (Rockwell) Conley. He graduated from Gandy High School, then entered in the U.S. Army.
After being honorably discharged, he began truck driving. He received many awards for safe driving. Wayne then became a driver dispatcher at Central Transport for over 35 years, retiring at the age of 80.
Wayne married Kay Nansel on March 13, 1953, and the couple had three daughters. He was a loving spouse, father and grandfather with a great sense of humor. In his spare time, Wayne could be found tending his yard or feeding the birds and squirrels.
He is survived by his daughters, Karma (Mitch) Schultz of Norfolk, Kendra Henry of Norfolk and Joni (John Sr.) Thomas of White Deer, Texas; siblings Karen Conley, Alvin Conley, Elaine (Bob) Black and Dennis (Kathy) Conley; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; spouse of almost 54 years, Kay Conley; and a brother, Milford Conley.
