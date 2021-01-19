Wayne Bower

AINSWORTH — A memorial service will be held at a later date for Wayne S. “Spud” Bower, 84, Ainsworth. He died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
O’NEILL — Services for Helen McCart, 95, Norfolk, formerly O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for James E. Cooper, 85, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Lonnie Opkis, 77, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
TILDEN — Services for Rudy Spulak, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
PLAINVIEW — Private memorial services for Jane Anderson, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Stanley R. Karel, 80, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Jacquie Samway will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson.
NORFOLK — A private service for Sister Dorothy Frances Brooks, O.S.B., 93, Norfolk, will be at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Lynnett G. Hansen, 81, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.