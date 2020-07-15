TILDEN — Private services for Wayne Austin, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate with burial in Emerick Cemetery in rural Meadow Grove.
Limited visitation without family present will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Wayne W. Austin, son of Kellie and Elizabeth (Sprout) Austin, was born Dec. 4, 1928, at the family farm southwest of Meadow Grove. He went to Mount Hope School south of Meadow Grove through eighth grade and graduated in 1946 from Meadow Grove High School.
He served in the U.S. Army for two years, one in Germany during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in February 1953.
Wayne met Faye Brewer at a dance at King’s Ballroom in Norfolk, where they went to many dances. They were married Oct. 2, 1955, at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison. They were blessed with three sons: Dallas, Clay and Troy, the loves of their lives.
Wayne was a member of the United Methodist Church for 64 years.
Wayne farmed with his three sons until he retired. He loved farming and raised shorthorn cattle for several years. He spent many hours welding in his shop. He was a horse lover.
Wayne, Faye, their son Clay, and daughter-in-law, Bev, worked for nine years at the Corsica, S.D., Sale Barn during the horse sales. In his spare time, he made wooden toy corrals and farm sheds. Wayne enjoyed playing cards.
Wayne is survived by his spouse, Faye; his sons, Dallas (Barb) Austin and Troy (Ann) Austin; a daughter-in-law, Bev Austin; his grandchildren, Beau Austin, Cole (Maria) Austin, Kip Austin, Nik (Morgan) Austin, Ty (Alex) Austin and Haley (Trevor) Belina; five great-grandsons; and sisters-in-law Virginia Brewer and JoAnn Brewer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Clay; and a sister, Mabel Smith.
