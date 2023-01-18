DAVID CITY — Services for Wayne Arnold, 87, David City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City. Burial with military honors will be in the David City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Saturday.
Wayne Arnold died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Villa in David City.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2023
Wayne was an educator in David City Public Schools for many years.
He is survived by his spouse, Marilyn of David City; two sons, Mike (Lucy) Arnold of La Vista and Jeff (Lori) Arnold of Springfield; a sister, Patti (Larry) Nippert of Lincoln; five grandchildren: Caden and Evan (Emma) and Tessa Arnold, Brodin and Xander Arnold; and sister-in-law Ruth Arnold of Ashland. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dan Arnold.
Lunch will be in church basement following committal.
In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials in care of the family are suggested for future designation. Condolences can be left at www.revbluejeans.com.