NAPER — Services for Wayne Ahlers, 91, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Naper.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
He died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.
Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
Wayne Norman Ahlers was born on Oct. 15, 1928, on a farm in Gregory County, S.D., to August and Anna (Seevers) Ahlers. The family later moved to a farm near Naper, where he attended District 70 country school.
Wayne attended ninth grade at Naper High School before moving with his family to Gibbon, Minn. He was confirmed in the Lutheran faith while in Gibbon.
In 1946, Wayne and his parents moved back to the Naper area.
In 1952, Wayne took Virginia Schonebaum to a Christmas dance in Butte. After two years of dating, the couple were married on Dec. 26, 1954, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The couple made their home on Wayne’s grandfather’s farm and raised their six children: Steven, Marion, Richard, Carol, Daniel and Lisa.
Harvest was always a special time of year for Wayne. The couple retired and moved to O’Neill in 1993, but he still enjoyed helping his son on the farm whenever he could.
Wayne was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper, where he served as an elder, sang in the choir for many years and helped build the present-day church. After moving to O’Neill, the couple joined Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in O’Neill. His faith, family and farming were his life.
Wayne is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Virginia Ahlers of O’Neill; six children, Steven (Patti) Ahlers of Bettendorf, Iowa, Marion (Ed) Ortmeier of Norfolk, Richard (Jana) Ahlers of Chappell Hill, Texas, Carol (Randy) Roth of Conroe, Texas, Daniel (Tara) Ahlers of Naper, Lisa (Casey) Reiman of Butte; 23 grandchildren: Tim Ahlers, Ryan (Lynn) Ahlers, Laura (Nick) Peitz, Nick (Sarah) Ortmeier, Greg (Anne) Ortmeier, Annie (Craig) Ecabert, Suzi (Mike) Haugley, Michael John (Michal Lea) DeChellis, Matthew (Anna Maria) DeChellis, Maria Senftleber, Crystal Kimbrough, Lance (Julie) Roth, Katelyn (Tom) Helberg, Sarah Roth, Luke Roth, Cynthia Titus, Jason Titus, Logan Titus, Macy Ahlers, Blake Ahlers, Brooke (Tad) Kruger, Dylan (Laura) Reiman and Evan Reiman; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dottie Ahlers of Pierce; and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Laurence (Gladys) Ahlers, Walter (Betty) Ahlers, Linda (Roger) Lunderborg and Arlen Ahlers.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.