Waymond Hanzlik

NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Waymond Hanzlik died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

LINCOLN — Services for Plainview native JoAnn Martin, who served as CEO of Ameritas from 2009 to 2020, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., in Lincoln. Private burial will be prior to the service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.

NIOBRARA — Services for JoAnn Knori, 84, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. JoAnn Knori died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

PIERCE — Memorial services for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace of Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites …

WINSIDE — Claire Earl Stoakes, 101, Winside, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Countryview Care Center in Wayne. There will be no funeral service at this time. A joint memorial service will be at a later when it can be combined with his spouse, Lura.

CONCORD — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial with military rites will be in the Concord Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Mr. Robin J. Munderloh, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

O’NEILL — A celebration of life for Genelle L. Trowbridge, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Faith Community Church in O’Neill. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service. She requested that her body be donated to science. No burial is planned.

BATTLE CREEK — A celebration of life for Warren I. Toelle, 79, Battle Creek, will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Battle Creek Library. No burial is planned.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

