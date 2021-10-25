NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Waymond Hanzlik died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
In other news
NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Waymond Hanzlik died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
LINCOLN — Services for Plainview native JoAnn Martin, who served as CEO of Ameritas from 2009 to 2020, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., in Lincoln. Private burial will be prior to the service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for JoAnn Knori, 84, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. JoAnn Knori died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace of Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites …
WINSIDE — Claire Earl Stoakes, 101, Winside, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Countryview Care Center in Wayne. There will be no funeral service at this time. A joint memorial service will be at a later when it can be combined with his spouse, Lura.
CONCORD — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial with military rites will be in the Concord Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mr. Robin J. Munderloh, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — A celebration of life for Genelle L. Trowbridge, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Faith Community Church in O’Neill. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service. She requested that her body be donated to science. No burial is planned.
BATTLE CREEK — A celebration of life for Warren I. Toelle, 79, Battle Creek, will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Battle Creek Library. No burial is planned.