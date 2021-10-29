NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara with a 7 p.m. wake.
Waymond Hanzlik died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
1943-2021
Waymond Vendelin Hanzlik, son of Vendelin and Mildred (Irish), was born on April 20, 1943. He died following a long battle with cancer on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. He is survived by his spouse, Jenelle; sons Dennis (Sharla), Jerry and Duane (Kimberly); grandchildren Charissa (Justin) Avery, Clayton Hanzlik, Cathryn Hanzlik, Carrie Hanzlik, Chloe Hanzlik, Robert Hanzlik, Zachery Hanzlik and Payton Hanzlik; great-grandsons Austin and Jason Avery; brother Stanley Hanzlik; and sisters Barbara Dather and Laura (Gary) Marshall.
Waymond was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Vera Kuchar and Wilma Miller.
Waymond grew up on the family farm southeast of Verdel. He attended country school just south of the family farm and graduated from Niobrara High School in 1961. He served in the U. S. Army 1965 to 1967 and was deployed to Korea.
On June 1, 1968, Waymond and Jenelle Marie Blum were united in marriage at Sacred Heart in Naper. Three sons were born: Dennis, Jerry and Duane.
In their early married life, Waymond and Jenelle lived “on the bottom farm” just northwest of the Niobrara State Park on what is now a duck hunting area. Rising water levels on the bottom forced a move into the hills when they purchased the family farm south of Lazy River Acres. They continued farming until moving to Yankton on Sept. 15, 2019, due to health reasons.
Waymond farmed his entire life because that is who he was, a farmer. Waymond loved watching stuff grow. Always planting a garden and not always marking what he planted where. He didn’t need to because “he remembered” where he planted his seeds. Upon the emergence of the garden, it sometimes told a different story.
Waymond loved baby animals: pigs, ducks and even the noisy guineas. He loved putting up hay, especially windrowing — even windrowing when there was nothing to windrow.
Waymond enjoyed deer hunting, setting lines for catfish in the spring, trapping, going to the county fairs and cattle shows, boating on the river, visiting and playing cards with family and friends. Waymond served on the Knox County Fair board for many years.
In recent years with his decreased mobility, he was still able to participate in the highly competitive family annual adult Easter Egg hunt. Even the grandchildren weren’t safe from getting “accidently” bumped into the bushes to get to the egg first. But nothing put a spring in his step, a twinkle in his eye or a smirk on his face than morel mushroom season. It did not matter how sore he felt, how much work needed to be done, how cold it was or too early in the season. The mushrooms were surely out. There was always time to go mushroom hunting.
The best part of dad was that he was always there for his family no matter what.