NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara with a 7 p.m. wake.
Waymond Hanzlik died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.