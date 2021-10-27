You have permission to edit this article.
Waymond Hanzlik

NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara with a 7 p.m. wake.

Waymond Hanzlik died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

In other news

Lotcher Wainscott

PIERCE — Memorial services for Lotcher “Al” Wainscott, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.

Vicky Paul

NELIGH — Memorial services for Vicky L. Paul, 62, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Royal Cemetery.

Clarence Krueger Sr.

NORFOLK — Services for Clarence F.F. Krueger Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Chad Gettman

Memorial services for Chad E. Gettman, 49, Midlothian, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Kenneth Kardell

CONCORD — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial with military rites will be in the Concord Cemetery.

Wendell Davis

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for the Rev. M. Wendell Davis, 89, Columbus, who served as a Methodist minister in Norfolk and Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Private burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Ardith Svitak

HOWELLS — Service for Ardith J. Svitak, 63, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Bill Schlautmann will officiate. Burial will be in St. Henry’s Cemetery in rural Howells.

Clair Stoakes

WINSIDE — Claire Earl Stoakes, 101, Winside, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Countryview Care Center in Wayne. There will be no funeral service at this time. A joint memorial service will be at a later when it can be combined with his spouse, Lura.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

