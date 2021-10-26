BATTLE CREEK — A celebration of life for Warren I. Toelle, 79, Battle Creek, will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Battle Creek Library. No burial is planned.
Warren Toelle died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his residence in Battle Creek.
Memorials may be made to the Battle Creek Library Foundation, 100 S. Fourth St., Battle Creek, NE 68715.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2021
Warren was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Beemer to Gottlieb and Clara (Henold) Toelle. He attended grade school at Wisner Public School, later receiving his G.E.D. in the U.S. Army. He served in the U.S. Army from Aug. 16, 1960, to July 31, 1962, in South Korea.
He married Maelyn Bruning on June 7, 1964, at the United Methodist Church in Wisner.
Throughout Warren’s life, he worked in Wisner, Beemer and Battle Creek. He worked masonry construction all of his life. He enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, collecting cast iron pans, brass and antiques, and having people drive by to see what he was putting together in his yard. He also enjoyed going to the casinos.
Survivors include his spouse, Mae Toelle; daughter Georgia Whittaker; and granddaughters Hannah and Hailey Whittaker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gottlieb and Clara Toelle, and a son-in-law, Matthew Whittaker.
