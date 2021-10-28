NELIGH — Service for Warren J. Pellatz, 83, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Brunswick Community Church in Brunswick. The Rev. John Kringle will officiate. Burial will be at the West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick with military rites by Neligh Legion Post 172, Veterans of Foreign Wars 5287 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday the church in Brunswick.
Warren Pellatz died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
1938-2021
Warren James Pellatz was born April 19, 1938, to Rudie and Alta (Snodgrass) Pellatz at home northeast of Neligh. He was the middle of three sons raised on the family farm.
Warren attended grade school at District 27 through eighth grade. He attended Neligh High School and was active in FFA throughout his high school career. He graduated with the class of 1955.
Warren enlisted in the National Guard on July 10, 1962. While in the National Guard, he was awarded the Marksmen rifle and pistol award. He was discharged from the National Guard on July 9, 1965.
Warren started dating Miss Janette Elsberry in 1962 and made her his bride on Sept. 19, 1964, at the Brunswick Community Church. To this union was born five sons, Steve, Wayne, Lynn, Myron and Timothy.
Warren spent his life doing what he loved farming with his John Deere tractors. He enjoyed going to auctions, woodworking and collecting toy tractors, pens and hats. Later in life, he enjoyed getting to know his daughters-in-law and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Brunswick Community Church, being board of trustee and treasurer for many years.
He is survived by his spouse of 57 years, Janette Pellatz of Brunswick; sons Steven and spouse Jenny Pellatz of Brunswick, Wayne and spouse Wendi Pellatz of Salem, Ore., Lynn and spouse Irena Pellatz of Brunswick, Myron and Michelle Pellatz of Brunswick and Tim Pellatz of Royal; 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Pellatz of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Orlan Pellatz; a sister-in-law, Barbara Pellatz; a grandson and two great-grandchildren.
