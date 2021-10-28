You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warren Pellatz

Warren Pellatz

NELIGH — Service for Warren J. Pellatz, 83, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Brunswick Community Church in Brunswick. The Rev. John Kringle will officiate. Burial will be at the West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick with military rites by Neligh Legion Post 172, Veterans of Foreign Wars 5287 and the Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday the church in Brunswick.

Warren Pellatz died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

1938-2021

Warren James Pellatz was born April 19, 1938, to Rudie and Alta (Snodgrass) Pellatz at home northeast of Neligh. He was the middle of three sons raised on the family farm.

Warren attended grade school at District 27 through eighth grade. He attended Neligh High School and was active in FFA throughout his high school career. He graduated with the class of 1955.

Warren enlisted in the National Guard on July 10, 1962. While in the National Guard, he was awarded the Marksmen rifle and pistol award. He was discharged from the National Guard on July 9, 1965.

Warren started dating Miss Janette Elsberry in 1962 and made her his bride on Sept. 19, 1964, at the Brunswick Community Church. To this union was born five sons, Steve, Wayne, Lynn, Myron and Timothy.

Warren spent his life doing what he loved farming with his John Deere tractors. He enjoyed going to auctions, woodworking and collecting toy tractors, pens and hats. Later in life, he enjoyed getting to know his daughters-in-law and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Brunswick Community Church, being board of trustee and treasurer for many years.

He is survived by his spouse of 57 years, Janette Pellatz of Brunswick; sons Steven and spouse Jenny Pellatz of Brunswick, Wayne and spouse Wendi Pellatz of Salem, Ore., Lynn and spouse Irena Pellatz of Brunswick, Myron and Michelle Pellatz of Brunswick and Tim Pellatz of Royal; 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Pellatz of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Orlan Pellatz; a sister-in-law, Barbara Pellatz; a grandson and two great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Genelle Trowbridge

Genelle Trowbridge

O’NEILL — A celebration of life for Genelle L. Trowbridge, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service. Genelle requested that her body be donated to science. No burial is planned.

Thomas Strehl

Thomas Strehl

OSMOND — Memorial services for Thomas Strehl, 74, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond.

Waymond Hanzlik

Waymond Hanzlik

NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Waymond Hanzlik died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Donnavan Pflanz

Donnavan Pflanz

RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Leona Prochaska

Leona Prochaska

DAVID CITY — Services for Leona L. Prochaska, 97, David City, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Joann Minihan

Joann Minihan

Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Gregory Schmidt

Gregory Schmidt

NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Gregory Schmidt died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Waymond Hanzlik

Waymond Hanzlik

NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…

Cap Dierks

Cap Dierks

EWING — Services for former State Sen. Merton L. “Cap” Dierks, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders Post 214. The Rev. John Norman wi…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara