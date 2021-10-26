NELIGH — Services for Warren J. Pellatz, 83, Brunswick, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Warren Pellatz died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Lincoln.
A private memorial service for Barbara Joan (Dempster) Ollendick, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at her home in Peoria, Ariz.
NORFOLK — Services for Robin J. Munderloh, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Memorial services for Chad E. Gettman, 49, Midlothian, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.
EWING — Services for former State Sen. M.L. “Cap” Dierks, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders P…
NIOBRARA — Services for JoAnn Knori, 84, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. JoAnn Knori died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
YANKTON — Memorial services for Ron Tappe, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
LINCOLN — Services for Plainview native JoAnn Martin, who served as CEO of Ameritas from 2009 to 2020, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., in Lincoln. Private burial will be prior to the service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence F.F. Krueger Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.