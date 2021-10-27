NELIGH — Service for Warren J. Pellatz, 83, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Brunswick Community Church in Brunswick. The Rev. John Kringle will officiate. Burial will be at the West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick with military rites by Neligh Legion Post 172 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 5287.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday the church in Brunswick.
Warren Pellatz died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.