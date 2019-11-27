Warren Monson Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Warren W. Monson Jr., 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

He died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, of heart failure at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1937-2019

Warren was born April 28, 1937, in Wausa, to his parents Wilmer Sr. and Elvera (Ekman) Monson. He was baptized in the Mission Covenant Church and later confirmed at Tabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. He attended Bunker Hill Country School and graduated from Wausa High School in 1954. Warren served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 and was stationed in Vicenza, Italy, until his discharge in November 1958.

On April 6, 1963, Warren married Patricia Baker at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Omaha and was blessed with two daughters and a son. He farmed in Wausa until moving to Norfolk in 1969, where he worked as a commercial transport driver for Farmland Industries and Wynne Transport for 32 years until his retirement. He was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, untangling kid’s fishing lines and could always be counted on for a well-timed joke.

He is survived by his spouse, Patti of 54 years; his daughters, Connie (Rick) Steward of Leesburg, Va., and Kim (Mark) McClintic of Bloomington, Ill.; four grandchildren, Eric (Jen) Steward of Tucson, Ariz., Nicole (Tony) Owens of Lebanon, Ind., Jake (Jenny) Cross of West Des Moines, Iowa, and McKale (Alex) Jefferson of St. Louis, Mo.; two great-granddaughters; and a sister, Florence Peters.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Marty Warren; and a sister, Beverly Elsberry.

He also is survived by many Swedish friends in Wausa, his V.F.W. coffee crew in Norfolk, his fishing buddies in South Omaha and his dear friends at church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

