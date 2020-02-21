WISNER — Services for Warren Heller, 82, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday from noon until the time of the service at the church.
He died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1937-2020
“Fish On” is a comment anybody with Warren loved to hear. It meant someone had a fish on their line. Get the net.
Warren Herman Heller was born Oct. 24, 1937, south of Wisner on the family farm to Hugo and Rosie (Besmer) Heller. He was baptized on Nov. 14, 1937, and later confirmed on March 22, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Beemer by the Rev. E.L. Borgemeier. Warren attended St. John’s Lutheran school for eight years and graduated from Wisner High School in 1955.
On Oct. 30, 1955, he was united in marriage to Alice Kaul at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. To this union, five children were born: Steven, Michael, Roger, Cheryl and Melanie. Warren lived most of his life on the farm, where he enjoyed farming, cattle feeding and raising stock cows, hogs, sheep and goats.
Warren was a member of Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner, where he held several offices, was a former president of the Cuming County Feeders Association and was president of the Square Dancing Club. He enjoyed playing softball on the Haybarn and Pastime teams and bowling on the Heller Bowling Team. Warren loved attending all of the grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sports activities, dressing in green, red, purple and blue.
After retiring from farming, he took up full-time fishing at various places, including Canada, Alaska, Great Lakes, Pelican Landing, South Dakota, the Heller Ponds and Elkhorn River. After they moved into Wisner, he took up gardening. Every year, the garden seemed to get bigger. He loved to share all the extra bounties. He had almost finalized his list from all the gardening catalogs for this year. He enjoyed striking up softball and kickball games with his nieces, nephews, children and grandchildren, with the center of the farm turned into a ball field. He loved to play cards, especially sheephead, which was taught to him by Alice after they were married.
Survivors include his spouse, Alice Heller of Wisner; three sons, Steve and Janell Heller of Wayne, Mike and Margie Heller of Phoenix, Ariz., and Roger and Marcia Heller of Battle Creek; two daughters, Cheryl and Tom Schantz of Wisner and Melanie and Kurt Kindschuh of Wisner; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and several who adopted Warren as their grandpa; his siblings, Milford and Lois Heller of Red Oak, Iowa, Richard and Joyce Heller of San Angelo, Texas, Rosemary Risor of St. Paul, Minn., and LaVern and Janet Heller of Atkinson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Heller; a sister, Caroline Heller; a daughter-in-law, Marla; a granddaughter, Teila; and his sisters-in-law, Alyce and JoAnn Heller and Mardel Kaul.
A luncheon at the Wisner City Auditorium will follow the burial.