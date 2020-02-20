WISNER — Services for Warren Heller, 82, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jean Stokes, 86, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Rotter, 82, Madison, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Hansen, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery south of McLean.
STANTON — Services for Edwina E. Hegr, 96, Columbus, formerly of Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in the Leigh Cemetery in Leigh.
Wayne — Services for Eveline W. Thompson, 101, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judy R. Ransen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Hansen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.