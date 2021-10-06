HARTINGTON — Services for Wanda L. Schumacher, 80, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation wil be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2021
Wanda Schumacher passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wanda L. Schumacher, the daughter of Paul and Tena (Peterson) Norris, was born on April 28, 1941, in Pierce County. She was baptized and confirmed in the Stark Valley Methodist Church south of Plainview. She attended District 9, a rural school south of Plainview through the eighth grade, and graduated from Plainview High School in 1958.
That summer after graduation and for the next two summers, she attended Wayne State Teacher’s College. She taught for three years at District 66 in Antelope County, beginning at the age of 17.
On Aug. 25, 1959, she and Robert “Bob” Schumacher were united in marriage at Stark Valley Methodist Church.
Wanda became a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview on April 10, 1961. Wanda and Bob are the parents of three children: Beth, Michael and Rhonda.
In 1963, Bob and Wanda, along with friends Eugene and Barbara Young, bought the Ski Hi Drive Inn on the west edge of Plainview. They owned and operated it together for two years when they sold out to the Youngs. Wanda continued working for them that following year before Bob’s job with Kansas Nebraska Natural Gas Co. took them to Atkinson for three and a half years. In January 1970, they were transferred to Hartington, where they spent the rest of their lives.
Wanda worked for a short time with the residents of the Hartington Nursing Home doing craft projects. Then she was approached by Pastor Kenneth Franzen about working as the office secretary of Trinity Lutheran Church. After much thought and prayer, she decided to give it a try. She found she enjoyed the work and the people of the congregation very much so continued it for 26 years before retiring in the fall of 1997.
Her spouse retired in 1995, and together they took many trips, driving vehicles for Pearson Motor Co. of Hartington.
The two of them had a passion for their family, especially their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They rarely missed an event that they were involved in.
Wanda was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was active in its Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America organization. In her earlier years, she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir and served a term on the church council. Wanda also enjoyed her Bridge Club partners for many years.
She is survived by her three children and spouses: Beth (Joe) Wisnieski of Schuyler, Mike (Cindy) Schumacher of Holdrege and Rhonda (Jody) Jensen of Morse Bluff; eight grandchildren, Shelby Kuehn, Ben (Alyssa) Kuehn, Joe (Faith) Wisnieski, Morgan (Bri) Garcia, Ross (Amber) Schumacher, Aimee (Aaron) Brown, Megan Jensen and Kelsey (Chandler) McCurdy; seven great-grandchildren, Leighton, Ryker and Ruby Brown, Myles Lloyd, Walker McCurdy, JP Wisnieski and Saydee Denton; a sister, Anita (Darrell) Krei of Ankeny, Iowa; two brothers, Steve Norris of Plainview and Donald (Teresa) Norris of Henderson; sisters-in-law Rosena Norris of Plainview, Eileen (Marvin) Vrooman of Blair, Shirley Schumacher of Blue Springs, Mo., Norma Schumacher of Red Oak, Iowa, and Shirley Schumacher of Columbus; a brother-in-law, Ross Steele of Norfolk; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Bob in August 2016; two grandsons, Josten and Robby Schumacher; a brother, Roger Norris; two sisters-in-law, Norma Steele and Carol Schumacher; five brothers-in-law, Rodger Schumacher, Allen Schumacher, Melvin Schumacher, Larry Schumacher and Willis Anderson; two nieces, Brenda Hazam and Lisa Schumacher.
Pallbearers will be Joseph D. Wisnieski, Joseph A. Wisnieski, Benjamin Kuehn, Aaron Brown, Chandler McCurdy and Jody Jensen.