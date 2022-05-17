Wanda Kreitman

Wanda Arlene Wedekind Kreitman passed from this life into eternal life on May 10, 2022. She died at the age of 99 years in her own home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Maybelle Wedekind; her daughter, Donna May; her spouse, Paul Kreitman; her brother, Glen Wedekind; sister-in-law Margie Wedekind; and her brother, Don Wedekind.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara (Kreitman) McCartney and her spouse, Fred from Chadron; her daughter, Karlene (Kreitman) Well and her spouse Keith from Elizabethtown, Ky.; grandchildren: Amanda Earl (spouse Brandon) from Spearfish, S.D., Scott Young (spouse Mariah) from Burlington, Vt., Richard Well of Amberg, Germany, Ryan Well (spouse Rachel) of Lincoln and Rebecca Well of Mobile, Ala.; great-grandchildren: Jezlin, Talon and Violet Earl; Krito, Asuna and McCartney Young; Evelyn and Emily Well; and special angel friends Janel Dexter, Cathy Donahue and Barbara Merritt.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Chadron or Chadron American Legion.