Wanda Glaze

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Wanda J. Glaze, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Doug Shelton will officiate.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Wanda went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Wanda was born to Marvin Wallace and Beulah Singletary on Feb. 5, 1928, in Leesville, La., and graduated from Oakdale, La., high school in 1945. She was an active sports enthusiast, pursuing cheerleading, volleyball, softball and touch football. When not in the field, she would be doting on any animal in need.
God brought Quentin E. Glaze of Norfolk into her life shortly before he went off to fight in World War II. Quentin returned home to marry Wanda on Aug. 26, 1946. They had 64 wonderful years together, maintaining their residence in Norfolk. She had been in residence at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk since 2017.
Wanda was employed as a meat wrapper at Lynn and Son’s Grocery, served as the choir director at First Baptist Church and was active in ladies aid and Bible study for many years.
She lovingly cared for her spouse during the last six years of his life as he battled Alzheimer’s.
Wanda was an avid Nebraska Huskers and die-hard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Some of her greatest joys were attending Husker football games and cheering on the Huskers.
Wanda is survived by two children, Larry Glaze of New Braunfels, Texas, and Sandra Leach of Lincoln; a grandson, Ron Leach of Omaha; her granddaughters, Michelle Anderson (Kurt) of Evans, Ga., and Kerri Day (Philip) of Portsmouth, Va.; and seven great-granddaughters.
Wanda was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 64 years; her parents; seven brothers and sisters; and her daughter-in-law, Judy Glaze.
She is now seated in the heavenly choir’s alto section. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bryon Hirschman for the quality care given to both our mom and dad, and a special and loving thank you to the staff of the Heritage of Bel-Air Memory Care Unit for their loving care given to our Mom.
Wanda had requested that any contributions in her memory be directed to continuing research for a cure for Alzheimer’s.