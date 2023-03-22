Wanda Eusterwiemann

HOWELLS — A celebration of life for Wanda (Wieneke) Eusterwiemann, 60, will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Howells Ballroom. Private burial services are planned.
Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is in charge of the arrangements.
Wanda (Wieneke) Eusterwiemann died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home outside of Howells surrounded by her family.
Wanda is survived by her spouse, Randall of Howells; siblings Deb (Eric) Kemp of Greeley, Colo., Pam (Donny) Hafsaas of Omaha, Karen (Roger) Marr of Bellevue, Vicky (Weylin) Leffers of Creston and John Wieneke of Greeley, Colo.; sister and brothers-in-law LaDona Eusterwiemann of Lincoln, Paul Eusterwiemann of Norfolk, Dan Eusterwiemann of Howells, Ryan (Melissa) Eusterwiemann of Lincoln, Russell (Colleen) Eusterwiemann of Gretna; sister-in-law Bonnie Eusterwiemann of Howells; brother-in-law Keith Dostal of Howells; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be directed toward family wishes for later designation.