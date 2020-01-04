Wanda Brausey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wanda A. Brausey, 70, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at North Lawn Cemetery in Spencer, Iowa.
Visitation with family will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the chapel.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1949-2019
Wanda Arnett was born April 7, 1949, in Spencer, Iowa, to Herbert and Shirley (Marble) Butler.
She married Clinton D. “Clint” Brausey on Oct. 25, 1968, in Spencer, Iowa.
For over 25 years, Wanda worked at Ampride and Cubby’s in Norfolk. She was an avid bowler who participated in local bowling leagues.
She is survived by her spouse, Clint; her children, Alan Brausey and Patrick Brausey, both of Sioux Falls, S.D., Kathleen Brausey of Omaha and Matthew (Claudia) Brausey of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Herbie Butler of Spencer, Iowa; a sister, Fayette Butler of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Michael; a sister, Connie Butler; a brother, John Butler; and a sister-in-law, Grace Fortner.
