Walter Roenfeldt

STANTON — Memorial services for Walter W. Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with inurnment at a later date in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88 of Stanton.
Visitation will be 4–7 p.m. Friday at the church in Stanton.
He died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2021
Walter William Roenfeldt was born Oct. 21, 1930, in rural Stanton County, the son of William and Margaret Roenfeldt. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. He attended Stanton schools and was a 1949 graduate of Stanton High School.
Walter enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 24, 1949. He served on a troop carrier and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1950. He worked at various jobs and became an electrician in 1963. He was self-employed as such in Stanton County for the next 44 years.
Walter married Janet Hilliges on July 3, 1953, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton.
Walter was a life member of Stanton V.F.W. Post 3602 and was a member of Stanton Fire Department for many years, serving as fire chief at one time.
Survivors are his spouse of 67 years, Janet Roenfeldt of Stanton; his six siblings, Sally Stuthman, Lavern Lehman of Stanton, Lois and Keith Jech of Wayne, Lawrence and Carolyn Roenfeldt, Dorothy and Dallas Anders, Clara and Dennis Severa, all of Stanton; and a sister-in-law, Rita Roenfeldt of Stanton; a sister-in-law, Lois Kingsley; and a brother-in-law, Richard and Margaret Hilliges, all of Stanton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Emil, Fritz and Orville; and four sisters, Marie Wendt, Hilda Remm, Esther Sydow and Florence Carson.
The family requests no flowers. Music will be provided by organist Mary Drott.
Honorary pallbearers will be Walter’s nephews: Jim Hartman, David Remm, Stephen Roenfeldt, Rich Roenfeldt, Daniel Hilliges, Ron Hilliges, Roger Kingsley and Tom Carson.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.