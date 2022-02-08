 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and
Gage.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and
exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Walter Rauss died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Tags

In other news

Donna Knapp

Donna Knapp

CLEARWATER — Services for Donna Knapp, 87, Clearwater, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at United Methodist Church in Neligh, with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Clearwate…

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

WEST POINT — Private services for John McCarthy, 69, West Point, formerly of Wisner, are being handled by the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Elizabeth Maly

Elizabeth Maly

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Liz” Maly, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Maly died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Estella Mangelsen

Estella Mangelsen

PIERCE — Private memorial services for Estella M. Mangelsen, 71, Pierce, will be at a later date. Estella Mangelsen died at her residence in Pierce.

Marvin Pospisil

Marvin Pospisil

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin R. Pospisil, 91, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marvin Pospisil died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Susan Brodhagen

Susan Brodhagen

PIERCE — Memorial services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

C. Robert Nelson

C. Robert Nelson

C. Robert Nelson, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Carriage Crossing in Champaign, Ill. Bob was born on Dec. 21, 1933, in Fremont, to the late C.W. Nelson and Helen (Gnuse) Nelson. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1951 and earned an associate degree at Norfol…

Dale Uttecht

Dale Uttecht

NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dale Uttecht died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Alvin Heller

Alvin Heller

WISNER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara