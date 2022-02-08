WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Walter Rauss died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
In other news
CLEARWATER — Services for Donna Knapp, 87, Clearwater, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at United Methodist Church in Neligh, with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Clearwate…
WEST POINT — Private services for John McCarthy, 69, West Point, formerly of Wisner, are being handled by the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Liz” Maly, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Maly died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Private memorial services for Estella M. Mangelsen, 71, Pierce, will be at a later date. Estella Mangelsen died at her residence in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin R. Pospisil, 91, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marvin Pospisil died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
C. Robert Nelson, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Carriage Crossing in Champaign, Ill. Bob was born on Dec. 21, 1933, in Fremont, to the late C.W. Nelson and Helen (Gnuse) Nelson. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1951 and earned an associate degree at Norfol…
NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dale Uttecht died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.