WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, of Norfolk, formerly of Wayne were held Feb. 11, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
Burial with military rites were held in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne was in charge of the arrangements.
Walter Rauss died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1931-2022
Walter Vernold Rauss was born Jan. 3, 1931, near Farrar, Mo., to Henry and Emma (Aurich) Rauss. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. At the age of 8, his family moved to a farm south of Wayne near Altona and Walter attended Trinity Lutheran Parochial School. Over the years he farmed with his father.
Walter served in the United States Army from March 31, 1953, to March 17, 1955. His uniform has been placed in the Norfolk Museum for all to see. After his military service, Walter owned and operated a Snapper Lawn Mower dealership and repair shop in Wayne. He then was a mechanic for John Deere in Norfolk, later a welder at a repair and welding shop, and worked for various area farmers. Walter was a hard worker and enjoyed time spent hunting and fishing.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Rauss; sisters Frances (Martin) Inselman, Irma (Walter) Baier and Anita Rauss; and brothers Clarence (Lena), Elder (Ida Mae), Gilbert (Eleanora) and Leon (Florice) Rauss.
Memorials may be directed to Walter’s family for later designation.