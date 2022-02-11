 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, of Norfolk, formerly of Wayne were held Feb. 11, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Burial with military rites were held in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne was in charge of the arrangements.

Walter Rauss died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

1931-2022

Walter Vernold Rauss was born Jan. 3, 1931, near Farrar, Mo., to Henry and Emma (Aurich) Rauss. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. At the age of 8, his family moved to a farm south of Wayne near Altona and Walter attended Trinity Lutheran Parochial School. Over the years he farmed with his father.

Walter served in the United States Army from March 31, 1953, to March 17, 1955. His uniform has been placed in the Norfolk Museum for all to see. After his military service, Walter owned and operated a Snapper Lawn Mower dealership and repair shop in Wayne. He then was a mechanic for John Deere in Norfolk, later a welder at a repair and welding shop, and worked for various area farmers. Walter was a hard worker and enjoyed time spent hunting and fishing.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Rauss; sisters Frances (Martin) Inselman, Irma (Walter) Baier and Anita Rauss; and brothers Clarence (Lena), Elder (Ida Mae), Gilbert (Eleanora) and Leon (Florice) Rauss.

Memorials may be directed to Walter’s family for later designation.

In other news

Cathy Arehart

Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Shana Bryant

Shana Bryant

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Shana (Plugge) Bryant, 42, Sutherland, formerly of Inman, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be at a later date in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Alvin Heller

Alvin Heller

BEEMER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Barbara Albers

Barbara Albers

WISNER — Services for Barbara “Babs” Albers, 90, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Elizabeth Maly

Elizabeth Maly

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elizabeth “Liz” Maly, 56, Norfolk, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Chevraunt will officiate.

Walter Rauss

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, of Norfolk, formerly of Wayne were held Feb. 11, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Ralph Goetsch

Ralph Goetsch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Inurnment will take place in Best Cemetery, rural Norfolk.

Walter Rauss

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Gerald Hart

Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara