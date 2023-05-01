TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden
Walter Petersen died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.