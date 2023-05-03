 Skip to main content
Walter Petersen Jr.

Walter Petersen Jr.

TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen Jr., 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden

Walter Petersen died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1936-2023

Walter R. Petersen Jr., son of Walter and Lorraine (Voigt) Petersen Sr., was born Nov. 9, 1936, at Tilden. Walter attended Tilden High School and then served his country in the U.S. Army from November 1958 to August 1960.

On Aug. 3, 1963, Walter was united in marriage to Shirley Beltz at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. They were blessed with two children, Sherri and Pam.

Walter lived near Tilden his whole life, farming and raising certified Angus bulls. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and enjoyed playing baseball on the town team.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherri (Jay Baumann) Lewis of Norfolk and Pam (Jerry) Hoff of Norfolk; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one due in July; siblings Elaine (Rudy) Dittrich of Tilden, Kay Dittrich of Tilden and Debra Howard of Meadow Grove; brother-in-law Jerry Freeman of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Jolene Petersen of Tilden.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Shirley; sisters Julie Thompson and Theresa Freeman; brothers Robert Petersen and Dean Petersen, in infancy; and brothers-in-law Les Thompson and Jerome Dittrich.

Sandra Shunkwiler

Sandra Shunkwiler

HARTINGTON — Sandra Shunkwiler, 61, Hartington, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Barbara Boubin

Barbara Boubin

CLARKSON — Barbara J. Boubin, 89, Clarkson, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.

Jan Noecker

Jan Noecker

HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln.

Erna Mellor

Erna Mellor

WAYNE — Services for Erna (Baier) Mellor, 103, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Charles Prokop

Charles Prokop

SPENCER — Services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Charles Prokop died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.

Russell Caauwe

Russell Caauwe

Russell Dean Caauwe, 91, Huntley, Ill., died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with his family by his side.

Michael Munn

Michael Munn

SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.

Janet Koenig

Janet Koenig

CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

