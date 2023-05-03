Walter Petersen Jr.

TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen Jr., 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden
Walter Petersen died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2023
Walter R. Petersen Jr., son of Walter and Lorraine (Voigt) Petersen Sr., was born Nov. 9, 1936, at Tilden. Walter attended Tilden High School and then served his country in the U.S. Army from November 1958 to August 1960.
On Aug. 3, 1963, Walter was united in marriage to Shirley Beltz at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. They were blessed with two children, Sherri and Pam.
Walter lived near Tilden his whole life, farming and raising certified Angus bulls. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and enjoyed playing baseball on the town team.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherri (Jay Baumann) Lewis of Norfolk and Pam (Jerry) Hoff of Norfolk; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one due in July; siblings Elaine (Rudy) Dittrich of Tilden, Kay Dittrich of Tilden and Debra Howard of Meadow Grove; brother-in-law Jerry Freeman of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Jolene Petersen of Tilden.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Shirley; sisters Julie Thompson and Theresa Freeman; brothers Robert Petersen and Dean Petersen, in infancy; and brothers-in-law Les Thompson and Jerome Dittrich.