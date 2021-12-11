Walter Kaser

MADISON — Services are pending for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rite…
BEEMER — A celebration of life for Willie D. Mahler, 87, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Beemer American Legion Hall. Military honors will take place at 2:45 p.m. by the Beemer American Legion Post 159 and the Beemer American Legion Riders Post 159. Minnick Funeral Home is in char…
NORFOLK — Services for Arlene Gnirk, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hoskins, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arlene Gnirk died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln.
MADISON — Services for Donna Sunderman, 91, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Donna Sunderman died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
CONCORD — Services for Luella Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Service for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in O’Neill. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 of O’Neill and the American Legion Riders.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
ATKINSON — Private graveside services for Sandra Pierson, 80, Atkinson, will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson this week. A memorial service for the public will be at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Michael D. Witt, 78, Valentine, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.